Manchester United are reportedly "working on a deal" to sign midfielder Adrien Rabiot from Juventus.

Rabiot, 27, is entering the final 12 months of his contract with Juve and, according to the Athletic, is a “leading option” to bolster United’s midfield.

United are also continuing their prolonged efforts to sign Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

It is reported they must now decide whether to try to secure Rabiot’s signature soon or wait and see how things develop with De Jong before making a decision.

Rabiot featured for Juventus as a substitute in their final pre-season game against Atletico Madrid.

The France international started his career at Paris Saint-Germain before joining Juventus in 2019.

United’s summer window has so far seen them sign Tyrell Malacia, Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said at the weekend that De Jong remains keen to stay at the club despite salary issues.

“Frenkie is our player and we want him to stay at Barcelona, he wants to stay too”, stated Laporta.

“With him and his team-mates, we have a very powerful midfield. He has offers, but we want him to stay.”

De Jong is one of the highest earners at Barca and may need to accept a pay cut to stay.

