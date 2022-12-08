Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi reveals the Ligue 1 champions would be interested in signing Marcus Rashford in the summer.

Rashford is out of contract at United at the end of the 2022-23 campaign and is currently enjoying a successful World Cup campaign with England - where he has scored three goals.

Ad

The 25-year-old has also produced improved performances under manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford with eight goals to sit top of the club's scoring charts this season.

World Cup England v France: The unavoidably big decisions facing Southgate 4 HOURS AGO

United have the option to extend his deal by one more year, but should Rashford decide not to sign on with United then he could speak to other clubs in January. Al-Khelaifi says PSG would not be averse to expressing their interest.

"He's another player that is really amazing," Al-Khelaifi said.

"And for free? To have Rashford for free, every club would run after him, definitely.

"We're not hiding it, we spoke before and… interest. But the moment was not a good moment for both sides. Maybe, summer, why not?

"Today if he's a free agent of course we can talk to him directly but we are not going to talk to him now. Let him focus on the World Cup. Then after in January, hopefully, if we're interested we will talk to him."

Al-Khelaifi also rejected rumours that Lionel Messi is heading to Major League Soccer in January with reports circulating that the Argentina captain is set for a move to Inter Miami.

Messi's two-year contract expires in the summer but Al-Khelaifi insists the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner is "very happy" PSG will talk to him to discuss his future in January.

He added: "He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team.

"He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club.

"So what we agreed together - that after the World Cup, sit down together. But both sides - our side of the club and him - are very happy, so we will talk after the World Cup."

World Cup Who is top goalscorer at 2022 World Cup? Who will win Golden Boot? YESTERDAY AT 17:56