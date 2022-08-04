Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has suggested that the club need to see players leave before they make any more signings.

The Gunners have signed Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City, as well as Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Fabio Vieira.

Alexander Lacazette, Nuno Tavares, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Bernd Leno and Matteo Guendouzi have all departed, while Lucas Torreira is close to joining Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray.

Asked about his transfer plans for the rest of the transfer window, he said: “We are really active as you can see with incomings and outgoings.

"Everything is still open, it’s a long window, a lot has happened, it’s incredible how much business the clubs have done across the Premier League and it shows how competitive it is and this season is not going to stop that.

"Players are going to have the need to leave, some others to move and everything is open still."

Arsenal have invested over £100m in player recruitment after missing out on the Champions League last season. The Spaniard is looking forward to the new campaign.

He said: "We are really excited, we are really looking forward to the new season, we will try to start it in the best possible way and this is how we have focussed our preparation.

"It’s true that obviously we have trimmed the squad and changed the squad massively in the last two windows especially and you feel that now the players we have are more specific and better for the way we want to play basically."

Arsenal visit Crystal Palace in the opening game of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Friday evening at Selhurst Park.

