Ronaldo chased by three MLS teams

Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan has made it almost inevitable he will soon be leaving Manchester United. One club keen on the 37-year-old, writes the Daily Mail, is MLS side Inter Miami. Inter need to replace the retiring Gonzalo Higuain, but there is also interest from both sides of the United States, with California sides LAFC and LA Galaxy keen on the player.

Ad

Transfers Ronaldo spoke with Bayern last week, Man Utd could tear up contract – Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 22:57

Paper Round’s view: Higuain’s departure helps Inter Miami as they can reallocate the designated player money to pay for Ronaldo’s presumably hefty wage demands. For Ronaldo, the move would signal that he is now in semi-retirement, but perhaps his superb conditioning means he would come back for occasional loan spells during the MLS off-season.

Club make loan bid for Haaland

Erling Haaland has been subject of a loan bid by seventh-tier side Ashton United, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. The 22-year-old striker represents Norway at international level but his country did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, so he will not be in action for the next month. That led to Ashton making the joke suggestion on Twitter, as they look for attention.

Paper Round’s view: Manufactured Twitter banter is probably worthy of the same status as Tony Soprano’s evaluation of ‘remember when?’ With a month more of this to come, with club social media admins looking for something to latch onto, we can only imagine just how funny and just how entertaining the social media area is going to become.

Hazard considers January exit

The Sun reports that Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard is considering a departure from the Spanish club in January. The 31-year-old Belgium winger is preparing for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, but admitted that he finds his situation difficult as he wants to play more. The forward has struggled to find his best form since moving from Chelsea in 2019.

Paper Round’s view: Few would begrudge Hazard’s decision to leave Real when he was playing some of his best football, but it is fair to question his approach given some photos showing that he arrived to pre-season in less than impeccable condition. After two years of injury problems, it suggests that other, fitter players were right to be prioritised on the pitch.

Pavard open to Bayern exit

Benjamin Pavard has been discussing his interest in leaving Bayern Munich, but the Mirror believes that his ideas mean that he will be unlikely to join Manchester United, who were linked with him in the summer. The 26-year-old French international wants to play at centre-back, where United are well stocked, but also mentioned he would be keen to play for AC Milan.

Paper Round’s view: AC Milan would be a drop down in quality from Bayern Munich but Pavard has pretty much won it all already. That means he can spend the rest of the career in search of what he wants to do beyond winning trophies, and playing for a club with the history of AC Milan might be a more rewarding way to see out the next couple of seasons.

Transfers PSG to continue Messi contract negotiations amid shock Barca interest – Paper Round 13/11/2022 AT 23:53