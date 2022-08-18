Nottingham Forest’s summer spending spree looks set to continue after the Premier League new boys reportedly agreed to sign midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves in a £42.5 million deal.

Forest, who are competing in their first top-flight campaign since 1998/99, have already brought in 15 new players this summer.

Gibbs-White looks set to become signing number 16, after multiple reports on Thursday said that a big-money deal has been struck with Wolves for the 22-year-old.

The Athletic reported that the deal could be worth up to £42.5 million; that is made up of £25m up front, £7-10m in ‘likely add-ons’ and the rest in bonuses that will be more difficult to achieve.

The move would see Forest break their club transfer record for the second time this summer.

But Gibbs-White, who is expected to have a medical at the City Ground on Thursday, has long been a target for the club and they previously had three bids rejected by their domestic rivals.

Manager Steve Cooper worked with the midfielder at England youth level, winning the Under-17 World Cup together in 2017, and when he was on loan at Swansea City during the 2020/21 season.

Gibbs-White, who has played at every England youth level from Under-16 to Under-21, scored 11 goals in the Championship last season during a successful loan spell at Sheffield United.

He played the full 90 minutes in both of Wolves’ games so far this season, a 2-1 defeat to Leeds and and 0-0 draw with Fulham, and has scored one goal in 48 Premier League appearances in total.

The news of Gibbs-White’s imminent sale comes on the same day that Wolves broke their own club transfer record with the £42.2m signing of winger Matheus Nunes from Sporting Lisbon.

Only Chelsea have spent more than Forest on transfer fees this summer in the Premier League - the Blues have splashed out £176.5m, compared to Forest’s £145.5m.

The outlay has been spent on Awoniyi, Neco Williams, Emmanuel Dennis, Orel Mangala, Giulian Biancone, Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards, Remo Freuler, Harry Toffolo, Lewis O’Brien and Brandon Aguilera.

Further deals were completed to bring in Jesse Lingard, Wayne Hennessey and Cheikhou Kouyata on free transfers, and Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United.

Forest opened their campaign with a 2-0 defeat away to Newcastle United, but bounced back last weekend by beating West Ham 1-0 at the City Ground.

They travel to Everton next on Saturday afternoon, before challenging fixtures against Tottenham and Manchester City.

