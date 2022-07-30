Newcastle could beat Leipzig to Werner

The Mirror reports that Newcastle are leading the race to sign Timo Werner from Chelsea, because he wants to succeed in the Premier League. They are ahead in negotiations, in front of RB Leipzig, who hope to take the 26-year-old striker back to the Bundesliga. Chelsea will consider a loan deal but are insistent that any temporary deal includes an obligation to become permanent.

Paper Round’s view: Werner was in exceptional form for Leipzig for more than just one season, which suggests the problem with the player is mental more than anything. Moving to a smaller club such as Newcastle, or a more familiar one in the form of Leipzig could be what he needs to regain his confidence. If neither of those moves work out then his career will be in real trouble.

Palace target Loftus-Cheek

The Sun believes that Crystal Palace will make an attempt to bring in Ruben Loftus-Cheek on a loan spell for the second time in his career. The 26-year-old spent 2017/18 at Selhurst Park in one of his most impressive years, but has since struggled to convert that into regular first team football with Chelsea. Nottingham Forest would also like to sign the occasional England international.

Paper Round’s view: Loftus-Cheek has never quite hit his stride in the way that many had hoped. Instead he has done enough to hold down a place lower down the leagues while suffering from competition when with Chelsea or England. Negotiating that kind of limbo is mentally tough for any player, and it can't help that he remains tied to Chelsea instead of being able to commit elsewhere.

Kepa lined up for Napoli switch

The Mail believes that Chelsea are willing to send Kepa Arrizabalaga on loan to Napoli, while still paying 75 percent of his £150,000-a-week wages. Napoli need a new goalkeeper after David Ospina left the club, and they will be asked to stump up a loan fee of £1.25 million. The 24-year-old Spaniard wants regular football in order to earn a place at the World Cup this November.

Paper Round’s view: Kepa was briefly convincing at Chelsea but has failed to perform consistently in recent years. Given he is still so young, his career can easily bounce back if he is given the regular chance to develop, and a year in Serie A with Napoli would allow him to face quality sides in the league, while also experiencing the pressure of the Champions League again.

Ronaldo fails to find new club

Spanish newspaper Marca explains why there appears to be no club able to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. Bayern Munich do not consider him to be a long-term option, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel does not want him at the club, neither of the Madrid clubs are keen, and Paris Saint-Germain are also looking at players who can spend years with the side.

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo took a risk when he joined United but he probably could not have expected United would have been so exceptionally poor. He has little option but to stay at this point and hope that the club finish well this year, and give him the chance to add to his tally of Champions League goals next season.

