Newcastle plotting January deals

The Mirror is reporting that after splashing out on Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak, Newcastle United are considering where to look in January. The club did not want to be held to ransom so kept their powder dry, but will now look to act in winter as they want to bolster their squad under current manager Eddie Howe.

Paper Round’s view: While Newcastle United’s money obviously comes from dispiriting sources, they have not fallen into the usual trap of springing for mercenaries and older players who are looking for paydays. They can show patience and be rewarded for it over the long term if they are able to hold their nerve in the winter transfer window this January.

Marcelo off to Greece

Real Madrid’s most decorated player, 34-year-old Brazilian left-back Marcelo, has eschewed the chance to sign for Leicester City. The Daily Mail reports that after being linked with a move to the King Power Stadium, Marcelo has now elected to throw in his lot with Greek side Olympiacos. He was released earlier in the summer after coming to the end of his contract.

Paper Round’s view: Marcelo had been brilliant for Real but there was no denying that his experience was no longer enough to counteract his dwindling level of pace, and that he would struggle to hold his own against the best players he would face in La Liga and the Champions League. That leaves him the chance to wind down in the easier Greek league.

Arteta defends Arsenal transfer window

Mikel Arteta said that Arsenal put ‘everything on the table’ in the summer transfer window despite them falling short for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. The Telegraph reports that the Brazilian was subject of a number of bids from Arsenal only to remain at the Emirates, and the Arsenal boss defended his club’s efforts in the transfer window.

Paper Round’s view: Given Arsenal supplied Arteta with both Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko, amongst others, and they have done brilliantly in the league since, it is easy to see why the manager is content with the perfomance of the board during the transfer window, With January still to come there is more to be done should the opportunity come up.

Neymar offered to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain were offered the chance to sign Barcelona forward Neymar, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The Brazilian was offered up to Pep Guardiola’s side in the summer but they turned down the Ligue 1 champions because they already have Erling Haaland, and they did not feel it would be worth bringing the player to the Etihad,

Paper Round’s view: Neymar might have appealed to Pep Guardiola a couple of years ago when he was at something close to his peak, but since then it seems he has taken his eye off the ball. With Haaland it’s obvious there was no real need for Neymar, but when you add Julian Alvarez there’s clearly not a great deal you can do more for the City squad.

