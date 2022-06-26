Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr is considering a move away from the club, according to reports.

The Brazilian is under contract at the French champions until 2027, but is understood to be unhappy after feeling targeted by PSG president's Nasser Al-Khelaifi's criticism of the team's performance last season according to French outlet RMC Sport

Ad

Al-Khelaifi called for a change in environment as PSG capitulated in the last-16 of the Champions League against Real Madrid.

Ballon d'Or Rivaldo backs future ‘star of Real Madrid’ for Ballon d’Or award next year 23/06/2022 AT 09:45

And when asked about Neymar's moves this summer, he said: "A possible departure of Neymar this summer? What I can tell you is that we expect all players to do a lot more than last season. A lot more.

"They all have to be 100%. Obviously we weren't good enough to go far.

"For next season the objective is clear, to work every day, to give 200%. To give everything we have for this jersey.

"You have to be humble again. You have to change to avoid injuries, suspensions and fouls that change a game."

The RMC report adds that it is difficult to see where the Brazilian star may go. Neither Real Madrid nor former club Barcelona are likely to be able to afford him, which will probably also rule out Serie A giants Juventus, who are the team currently most linked with the forward.

Premier League sides Chelsea, Newcastle United and Manchester United are all mentioned as possibilities due to their finances but as RMC points out Neymar as been open about not wanting to play in England during his career.

And furthermore Neymar himself is understood to be reluctant to move in a World Cup year as his attentions turn to Qatar.

Neymar managed just 13 goals, eight assists and 28 appearances for PSG last season and was subject at times to jeers from the crowd in a season frequently interrupted by injury.

Transfers Chelsea face battle to land Dembele - Paper Round 23/06/2022 AT 04:31