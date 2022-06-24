Bayern Munich have said there is no truth in reports linking the club with a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ad

Bayern moved to strengthen their attacking threat by signing Sadio Mane from Liverpool , and reports suggested they were considering a second raid on the Premier League for Ronaldo.

Transfers Eriksen to pick between Man Utd and Brentford offers – report 8 HOURS AGO

The reports suggested Ronaldo had come under consideration should Lewandowski leave the Allianz Arena this summer, but club sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said there is no truth to the rumours.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a top player who has had an outstanding career,” Salihamidzic told Sky Sport Germany. “However, the rumour that is circulating is a rumour that has no truth to it."

Ronaldo has given no indication he is unsettled at Old Trafford, albeit reports have said he is frustrated by United’s failure to compete at the top level, and the Red Devils are in a state of flux with a new manager in the shape of Erik ten Hag to impress.

At 37, time is running out for Ronaldo to add another Champions League title to his collection; it will not be possible with United next term after they finished the 2021/22 Premier League season in sixth.

Bayern would hand him a shot at Europe’s biggest competition, but he will almost certainly have one eye firmly on the World Cup with Portugal at the end of this year - and he may feel stability is a better course of action.

United’s players are due back for pre-season training in the next couple of weeks, with their first game of the new season against Brighton on August 7.

Transfers 'It's not just about the money' - De Ligt's potential Chelsea or Man Utd move explained 8 HOURS AGO