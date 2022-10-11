Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Luis Campos has denied reports that Kylian Mbappe is looking to leave the club – and says he too is happy in his position.

Ad

It was also reported that Campos, who only joined in the summer, could also depart.

Champions League 'Now we don't understand' - PSG fans bemused by Mbappe's decision AN HOUR AGO

So widespread was the reporting that Campos felt compelled to speak to the media before PSG’s Champions League clash against Benfica on Tuesday evening.

“There are rumours every day,” he told Canal+.

“I'm with Kylian every day, and he never spoke to me about a departure in January. Nor to the president.

“It's not is not a statement from the player but information that I therefore come to deny: Kylian Mbappe never spoke to me about leaving PSG in January. We never talked about that. It's very clear.

"An impact on the locker room? No, they are experienced players. It's not real news anyway, and it's not going to disrupt the group."

Regarding his own future, Campos added: “As for me, I have a three-year contract with PSG and I am very happy to be at this club.

“I work every day so that at the end of my contract PSG has something extraordinary in its CV ".

Le Parisien has reported that Mbappe, who only signed a new deal earlier this year, feels “betrayed” by the club’s upper management over their summer transfer business and the fact he has played almost every game this season as a No. 9 rather on the left.

Mbappe has scored 11 times in 12 appearances this season for PSG.

After signing a new deal earlier this year he said: “I am convinced that here I can continue to grow within a club that gives itself all the means to perform at the highest level.”

Mbappe raised eyebrows over the weekend when he posted a cryptic Instagram story after Paris Saint-Germain’s goalless draw against Reims.

Mbappe posted the word “#pivotgang” which has been interpreted as a subtle dig at manager Christophe Galtier’s insistence on playing the 23-year-old at the point of the attack.

Ballon d'Or How to watch the Ballon d'Or ceremony 2 HOURS AGO