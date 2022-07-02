Dean Henderson has joined Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan deal from Manchester United.

According to reports, there in no option to buy in the deal.

The goalkeeper has been at United since the age of 14 and has made 49 Premier League appearances, 36 of which came in his time at Sheffield United during the 2019/20 campaign.

“Dean is a top-class goalkeeper and he’s hungry for more opportunities to play and to continue to prove himself at the highest level,” said Forest Head Coach Steve Cooper. “He’s played multiple times in the Premier League but has also experienced the Champions League and international football.

“Again, Dean is someone who has attracted a lot of interest from other clubs and we’re delighted that he has chosen to Nottingham Forest for our return to the Premier League.”

The 25-year-old has been capped by England, and his move to Nottingham will no doubt be in search of more first-team action as he looks to secure a spot in Gareth Southgate’s 2022 World Cup squad.

“I’m absolutely delighted to be joining such a fantastic club with an amazing set of fans and a wonderful history,” Henderson said.

“I want to thank the manager and owners at Nottingham Forest for the great opportunity to play for this club in their first season back in the Premier League. I’m really excited to work with everyone at the club from the manager, players and goalkeeper coach Danny Alcock.

“Finally, just a massive thank you to the fans for the welcome I have received and I can’t wait to celebrate some brilliant moments together this coming season."

