PSG prepare Felix loan move

Paris Saint-Germain are keen on Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid’s 23-year-old forward. The Portuguese international is no longer a consistent starter under Diego Simeone, and his agent Jorge Mendes offered him to PSG last summer. Spanish newspaper Marca have reported that with negotiations being complicated, the French club might take him on loan initially.

Paper Round’s view: Felix and Simeone no longer see eye to eye and despite his excellent contribution at the weekend against Espanyol, it seems the relationship will be difficult for some time yet. Moving on would allow him to enjoy his football again, and for Simeone, removing an unhappy player might go some way to improving the team’s morale.

Ronaldo may make PSG switch

The Sun claim that Cristiano Ronaldo is keen on a move to Paris Saint-Germain, having said that he could see himself playing at the Parc des Princes one day. The paper explain that while Lionel Messi is currently at the club, both he and Ronaldo will be free agents this summer, which would allow the 37-year-old striker to step into the role if Messi leaves.

Paper Round’s view: Under Luis Campos’ transfer strategy, PSG appear to be less motivated by the sheer glamour of some signings. However if Messi leaves, and with Kylian Mbappe’s future still uncertain in the French capital, bringing in Ronaldo on a free transfer might go some way to showing the world at large that they remain a serious footballing force.

Mourinho hopes to sell unnamed player

Jose Mourinho has said that one of his players put in such a poor effort during Roma’s 1-1 draw with Sassuolo that he will need to leave the club. The Daily Mail suggests that the player he has in mind is Dutch international Rick Karsdorp. The 27-year-old was criticised for his effort in the build-up to the equaliser for Sassuolo, which is the root of the rumour.

Paper Round’s view: Mourinho is a fiery customer during most difficult moments but he also allows players to win him round. Assuming Karsdorp was the player he had in mind, he might be able to impress him in training and in the coming weeks - if Mourinho really wants to sell him, then he wouldn’t have given himself the wiggle room of not naming him.

Arteta plans January transfers

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hopes to sign players this January transfer window after a 3-1 defeat to Brighton this week, saying: “That's the squad that we have. We have to utilise in the best possible way and today we came short. It's the same squad as when we win. I said from day one that we have a short squad because at the end we left some players. It's what we have."

Paper Round’s view: Arteta has been backed enthusiastically in the transfer market by Arsenal despite missing out on the Champions League last season, and they appear to be moving in the right direction. A few more players of real quality would ensure a top-four finish, but more importantly it could even sustain their title bid for the rest of the season.

