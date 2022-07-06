Paul Pogba has agreed a new deal to return to Juventus on a free transfer as part of a new four-year contract, according to reports

Ad

He will reportedly be part of the team when Juventus travel to the United States for their pre-season, where they will play Barcelona on July 27 and Real Madrid on July 30.

Football 'I work differently’ – Zidane on why he couldn't take United job 23/06/2022 AT 17:13

It will be Pogba’s second spell at Juventus, having won four consecutive Serie A titles with the club between 2012 and 2016.

Since then, Juventus have been less successful as they finished fourth in the league last season, 16 points behind champions AC Millan.

Manchester City had made a bid to sign Pogba from their local rivals, but it came to nothing.

What went wrong for Paul Pogba at Man Utd?

Pogba joined Manchester United in 2016 from Juventus, winning the EFL Cup and Europa League which turned out to be his only silverware at the club.

A disagreement with manager Jose Mourinho saw him lose his vice-captaincy in 2018, before injuries and poor form saw him lose his place in the starting 11.

"It was a low-key end to a United career that brought so many individual high moments," United said when announcing Pogba was to leave the club in June.

“For a boy that joined the academy at 16 to make over 200 United appearances and lift the Youth Cup, along with two major pieces of silverware, is something that should be applauded and celebrated."

Pogba scored 39 goals in 233 appearances for Man Utd and highlighted his appreciation of the fans at Old Trafford when confirming his departure.

“I feel privileged to have played for this club, many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans,” Pogba wrote on Twitter. “Thank you Man Utd."

Transfers Chelsea linked with £103m Juve defender De Ligt 23/06/2022 AT 16:04