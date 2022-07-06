Raheem Sterling has agreed personal terms with Chelsea ahead of a move from Manchester City.

Various reports suggest that talks between the 27-year-old and the West London club have reached a positive conclusion, with a subsequent transfer expected to be confirmed.

Sterling was entering the final year of his contract with Premier League champions City, with the club seemingly happy to let him depart for a decent offer after talks over a new deal broke down.

Chelsea are expected to pay around £45 million for the player who has been at the Etihad for seven years, following a move from Liverpool.

The 77-cap England international has won four league titles with City, scoring 131 goals in 337 appearances in all competitions.

Chelsea had been looking to add more firepower to manager Thomas Tuchel's forward line having allowed Romelu Lukaku to leave for Inter Milan on loan , and this move would seem to achieve that objective based on Sterling's proven Premier League experience.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City runs ahead of Hakim Ziyech of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea at Etihad Stadium on January 15, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images) Image credit: Getty Images

The move will be City's second sale of a high-profile forward to a Premier League rival this summer, having seen Gabriel Jesus join Arsenal

However, Pep Guardiola's team have already added strikers Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to their ranks ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

