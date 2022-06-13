The price of Nkunku

RB Leipzig value Christopher Nkunku at £100m, the Independent reports , with the fee likely to see the 24-year-old France striker stay at the club this summer. Manchester United have been heavily linked with the forward, while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain are also said to be interested. With Liverpool on the verge of beating United to the signing of Darwin Nunez , the latter reportedly consider Nkunku an attainable alternative, but the club are unlikely to spend £100m and may come back for the player next summer.

Paper Round’s view: There’s always a premium when United are interested, it would seem, while the £85m Liverpool are set to spend on Nunez could also be a summer-defining total as well. Of course, City’s There’s always a premium when United are interested, it would seem, while the £85m Liverpool are set to spend on Nunez could also be a summer-defining total as well. Of course, City’s £51m on Erling Haaland is an anomaly, and one that leaves other clubs spending more on players below the Norwegian in the world-class pecking order.

Haaland: 'I've been a Man City fan my whole life'

Pique surplus to Barca requirements

Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez has told Gerard Pique he is no longer needed by the club, according to Sport in Spain . The paper claims Pique’s physical problems and “unprofessional conduct off the pitch” are behind Xavi’s decision, with the defender’s business interests away from football a factor. Pique has been at Barcelona since rejoining from Manchester United in 2008, and has made 606 appearances for the club.

Paper Round’s view: Pique may feel he has more to give, particularly given he played the majority of Barcelona’s games last season, however it is clear Xavi wants to look towards the future. Whether they can afford the list of names they are linked with is another matter, but Sport mentioned Jules Kounde as a possible replacement, although Barca are not alone in wanting the Sevilla centre-back.

Kenyon fronting Everton bid

Ex-Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is heading a consortium looking into the possibility of buying Everton, the Telegraph reports . Talks are at an early stage, with current owner Farhad Moshiri valuing Everton in excess of £500m. According to the Mirror , four parties are considering a takeover.

Paper Round’s view: Most (all?) Everton fans would welcome the change, but as ever with new ownership there is always a period of uncertainty, with the main issue being financial support. It appears this may be slow moving, or at the very least, may rumble on for a while when compared to the speed of Chelsea’s takeover.

Milan to rival Arsenal for Asensio

AC Milan are interested in Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio, the Mail reports , with Arsenal also linked with the 26-year-old Spaniard. Asensio is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Real, and the Champions League winners may look to capitalise on the chance to get a transfer fee for the player.

Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Marco Asensio celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Spanish League football match between CA Osasuna and Real Madrid CF at El Sadar stadium in Pamplona on April 20, 2022. Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: If AC really are “entering the race”, it may be difficult for Arsenal to convince Asensio given the Italian champions have a Champions League campaign to look forward to. Let’s see, as they are only rumours at this stage anyway.

