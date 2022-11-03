The new Neymar?

Marca take a closer look at highly-rated Brazilian youngster Endrick after he became the youngest goalscorer in Palmeiras history. The wonderkid has a release clause worth €60 million, but it is reported that clubs may be able to strike a deal worth an initial €40 million, before bonuses. Marca reveal that Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Endrick, but club president Florentino Perez is willing to wait before committing to the teenager. Real Madrid are in pole position to sign Endrick and feel like they do not need to rush to complete the signing. However, they are aware that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in the 16-year-old.

Paper Round’s view: Remember the name: Endrick. Real Madrid will be hoping that their transfer rivals do not pip them in their hot pursuit of Endrick. It seems like 16 years old is too young for Perez to commit to spending €60 million, but there isn’t too much doubt around whether he will be worth every cent. Real Madrid and Perez must just be feeling very confident about completing the signing when they are ready. The report says that Endrick idolises Cristiano Ronaldo and Vinicius Junior, which always helps. Future Ballon d’Or winner..?

Barca identify Busquets replacement

Barcelona are in the market for a Sergio Busquets replacement and Marca report that Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi is in “pole position” to join the Blaugrana. The report reveals that Zubimendi is Xavi’s preferred option to replace Busquets, who is expected to end his legendary time at the Camp Nou next summer. However, the Catalan club will be forced to cough up €60 million for Zubimendi due to his release clause. Barcelona have lined up Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves as a cheaper alternative option to the 23-year-old.

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona seem pretty confident with their transfer shortlist – but they can no longer just go out and buy whoever they want anymore. The Liga club have struggled with their finances in recent years and it is constantly rumoured that they will be restricted in transfer windows. That was not the case in the summer, but the Marca report does state that Neves is viewed as a cheaper back-up option to Zubimendi. Barca can’t keep spending and spending without selling so maybe Frenkie de Jong will exit to raise transfer funds for Xavi’s side.

Third time’s a charm for Wolves

Wolves are closing in on appointing Julen Lopetegui as their new manager, according to the Mail. The Spaniard has previously rejected Wolves on two occasions, first in 2016 and once again last month, but the Premier League club are now confident Lopetegui will commence his new role on November 13. The former Real Madrid manager reportedly rejected Wolves last month due to “family reasons” but the club managed to revive the negotiations. Lopetegui will not arrive in England until after Wolves host Arsenal at Molineux next week.

Paper Round’s view: Third time seems to have worked a charm for Wolves in their pursuit of Lopetegui. The 56-year-old has enjoyed success in Spain with Sevilla and has experience coaching at the top level with Real Madrid and the Spanish national team. Wolves fans will be hoping that he comes in and steadies the ship before using his reputation (and links with Jorge Mendes) to attract some big names in the summer. The main test will be squeezing some goals out of this squad. They currently sit in 19th and have scored just six goals in 13 matches.

Three Lions… on a Sleigh

David Baddiel and Frank Skinner are planning to release a festive version of their famous England song Three Lions. The Star report that the song will be named Three Lions on a Sleigh and will heap praise on the Lionesses who won Euro 2022 as well as singing about the World Cup in Qatar and including “Christmassy lyrics and some comedy”.

Paper Round’s view: Isn’t this what everyone wanted? The nation’s favourite football song is turning into a Christmas song which we can listen to every year. Hopefully it will inspire the England national team and maybe it could end up being Christmas number one!

