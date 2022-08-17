United starting to panic

Manchester United’s transfer strategy can now be confirmed as more of a frustrated spree rather than a sound strategy. The Telegraph reports that the club are looking at signing five players. That could include Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, two midfielders including Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Casemiro, Thomas Meunier, and Christian Pulisic.

Paper Round’s view: None of these players were being mentioned much a week ago, let alone a month, which demonstrates just how poorly United have planned for the transfer window. All of the players mentioned would doubtless improve Erik ten Hag’s squad but that is much more of a comment on the dreadful squad rather than a coherent strategy.

Everton consider Januzaj switch

Everton are reportedly making plans for the sale of Anthony Gordon. The Sun claims that Chelsea will return with a bid of £50 million in order to persuade Everton to sell, and they are looking at former Manchester United winger Adnan Januzaj, who left Real Sociedad this summer. West Ham and LA Galaxy are also keen on the 27-year-old.

Paper Round’s view: Januzaj’s brief and impressive spell for United came under David Moyes at Old Trafford, so he might prefer to return to a manager who helped him into professional football. While Januzaj is not the player that many expected or hoped after his emergence, it seems far too early for him to enter the semi-retirement of MLS.

Keita keen to leave Liverpool

The Mirror reports that Liverpool may lose midfielder Naby Keita before the end of the summer transfer window. The 27-year-old Guinean international is reportedly keen to leave the club after failing to meet expectations, and has gone as far as breaking off contract talks. If Keita leaves it may force Jurgen Klopp back into the transfer market.

Paper Round’s view: Liverpool’s midfield is one of their weaker areas, and despite Thiago Alcantara’s quality, his injury-prone nature could start to weaken his effectiveness over the course of the season. James Milner’s age will one day start to catch up with him, so letting Keita leave without a replacement lined up would be foolish.

Casemiro open to United interest

Manchester United’s interest in Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro might not be doomed, after all. Spanish newspaper Marca claims that the 30-year-old Brazilian is aware that United could offer a hefty wage package, and that being part of a rebuild at Old Trafford might appeal. He is not desperate to leave Real Madrid, but they too would consider an offer.

Paper Round’s view: If United come in with a decent offer for a player approaching a likely decline, then Real Madrid would only be sensible to at least consider it. They have Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni in their squad, so are well stocked for the future, making this potentially a sensible time to raise funds from the player’s sale.

