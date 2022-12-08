Real close in on Endrick

Spanish newspaper Marca believe that Real Madrid are closing in on a deal to sign 16-year-old Endrick from Palmeiras. The teenager will cost around 60 million euros, the price of his release clause, but he may not join up with the team until 2024 when he turns 18. Marca also says that neither Rafael Leao nor Cody Gakpo will be considered this summer.

Paper Round’s view: Endrick would be ready to step in to replace Karim Benzema in a couple of years, perhaps, but it would be necessary for Real to add to Vinicius Jr already as the Frenchman looks finally to be in decline. Signing Leao or Gakpo now would probably ease the strain on the veteran but the Liga champions seem to spend big, and rarely, these days.

PSG keen on Rashford deal

Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make an offer to Marcus Rashford, especially if they can sign him for free, reports the Mirror. The 25-year-old striker has impressed for England and Manchester United this season and while United can extend his deal by a year, for now he could be available to negotiate a move away at the start of January, with PSG interested.

Paper Round’s view: Rashford may look back on the last couple of years as a missed opportunity to maximise his potential but with a couple of years under Erik ten Hag then he could well be one of the best strikers in Europe, and still able to move on a free transfer. For PSG, he would go some way to replacing Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe, should one or both of them depart.

Spurs and Liverpool battle for Kolo Muani

Randal Kolo Muani is the latest World Cup star to be linked with a move to the Premier League. The 24-year-old Eintracht Frankfurt striker was a late call-up to the French international setup for the tournament in Qatar, and the German side want between £51m-69m according to The Sun. Both Liverpool and Tottenham may make an offer.

Paper Round’s view: Kolo Muani has done well in his time in Germany but if he is able to hold down a place in the front line of the French national team then bigger teams than Eintracht Frankfurt will inevitably come calling. However he might need to prove that he can do it against better teams to firm up interest, and a good display against England this week might do the trick.

Chelsea still tracking Gvardiol

Chelsea are still keeping tabs on RB Leipzig central defender Josko Gvardiol. The 20-year-old Croatian can also play at left-back, and has been subject of speculation regarding a move to Stamford Bridge for some time. The Daily Mail believes that Chelsea are keen to sign the player still, and a fee of £75m could be enough to get a deal done this summer.

Paper Round’s view: Gvardiol is comfortable on the ball and versatile, and with Thiago Silva set to leave the club at the end of the season, Chelsea could do with a player who can play in the middle but who can also be used elsewhere on the pitch. £75m is a pretty big sum for any player, but given his age he could be useful for at least a decade in the back line.

