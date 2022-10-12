Real not interested in Mbappe drama

Real Madrid are keeping their distance from the goings-on at Paris Saint-Germain, reports Spanish newspaper Marca. They had wanted to sign the player but after he agreed a deal to stay at PSG, the 23-year-old had expected Neymar to leave. However, the Brazilian turned down any offers to quit and now Mbappe has a strained relationship with Neymar, Lionel Messi and perhaps even Sergio Ramos.

Paper Round’s view: Mbappe is a brilliant player, and one can see the importance to PSG not just on the pitch but how they carry themselves reputationally. However, if he wants to exercise his influence to such a degree off the pitch, then PSG really do not need such interference. With their wealth and players such as Messi, they have enough talent to build on.

United face battle for King

Manchester United are scouting Rangers’ central defender Leon King, according to The Sun. The 18-year-old has broken into the first team this season and impressed in the away trip to Liverpool last week. That has led to attention from other clubs, including Leeds United and Newcastle United, who are eyeing a player whose contract runs out in 2024.

Paper Round’s view: If King needs to get regular football then he could be tempted to stay at Ibrox for at least a season more. However, for Premier League sides, identifying top talent for players in their mid-20s has become hugely expensive. That could lead them to pay a hefty sum to Rangers for the teenager even if they are taking a risk on him fulfilling his potential.

Eales plans Newcastle sponsorship deals

Newcastle United’s chief executive Darren Eales has decided that in order to increase the club’s transfer budget while staying within the limits of financial fair play regulations, they will need to get some sponsorship deals from companies that are influenced or owned by the Saudi PIF. That would allow them to pursue summer targets James Maddison of Leicester and Moussa Diaby of Bayer Leverkusen, according to The Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: By juicing their earnings through companies they have some sway over, Newcastle might push to the limit what is allowed under FFP. However, having seen how both PSG and Man City have dealt with fairly toothless responses, the pragmatic response might simply be to load up on deals and dare the governing bodies to try another legal fight.

Liverpool turn to Rodriguez

Liverpool have reacted to Arthur Melo’s injury - one that could keep him out for three or four months - by looking into a winter transfer. One option is Real Betis’ midfielder Guido Rodriguez. The 28-year-old Argentina international has a contract that runs until 2024, and while Betis may offer him fresh terms, he could attract attention from Liverpool and others.

Paper Round’s view: Given he is already 28, the fact that Rodriguez is playing at a second-tier side like Betis makes it unlikely that he is a colossal talent. But if Betis will sell him at a reasonable price then you can see that other clubs might be tempted to add a player with international experience to add depth to their squad - something Jurgen Klopp needs.

