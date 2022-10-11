Liverpool are Mbappe’s only option

After shock reports that Kylian Mbappe wants to leave Paris Saint-Germain despite recently signing a fresh contract, Marca reports that a working relationship between PSG and Real Madrid is not possible, and there is only one option for the 23-year-old French international if he wants to quit. That is Liverpool, who attempted to sign the player earlier this year.

Paper Round’s view: Liverpool would have to structure the transfer sum sensibly, because they seem to be restricted in the market under Jurgen Klopp of late. Of course, when a player as talented as Mbappe comes up for grabs, then it is entirely possible that FSG would strike to secure a player who might move them back into position to challenge Manchester City.

Maddison wanted by Newcastle

James Maddison could join Newcastle United this winter after failing to join them earlier this year. The 25-year-old England playmaker would cost around £50m if he were to leave, and Leicester City would then turn their attention to Donny van de Beek. The Manchester United midfielder remains on the sidelines under Erik ten Hag and could be available for just £13m.

Paper Round’s view: £13m for Van de Beek would be a bargain if he could get back to his dynamic best but a loan spell at Everton suggested that he is some way off that level. His confidence may have taken a blow after he failed to get the nod from Ten Hag this season despite the success they had together at Ajax, and Maddison is clearly now the better player.

Ratcliffe no closer to United bid

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is not looking to buy Manchester United, but said that he might have been interested were they up for sale in the summer, reports the Mirror. The billionaire said: “The one thing we don’t have… Football is the most popular sport in the world. We should have a premier club. Nice has got a very interesting history. We’ll have a look at what we might be able to do with Nice.”

Paper Round’s view: Ratcliffe would need a consortium to fill out any bid for United despite his wealth, but he would doubtless be able to find the money if United were up for sale at a reasonable price. But if Ratcliffe is occupied with Mercedes and Nice then he could build the latter into a massive side in Ligue 1 for relatively small amounts to get Champions League football.

Silva wants Chelsea stay

38-year-old Thiago Silva wants to stay at Chelsea, having featured regularly for the first team this season. The Brazilian is out of contract at the end of the season but hopes for clarity over his future, reports the Daily Mail. Silva said: “There will be a time to talk, before or after the World Cup, because I will need to know about my future and family arrangements. We will see what will happen.”

Paper Round’s view: Silva is old and experienced enough not to have to have any fresh concerns about dealing with a lack of pace. With Graham Potter building a new, younger Chelsea side he might be tempted to let Silva go at the end of the season but given he would cost no transfer fee to keep him on for a season, he could stay to help other defenders with his experience.

