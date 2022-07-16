Lewandowski to fly to Bayern today

The Robert Lewandowski transfer saga looks set to come to an end today with The Daily Mail claiming that the Bayern Munich striker will fly out to Spain on Saturday to complete a transfer to Barcelona. The 33-year-old Polish international will join the German club for £42.5 million after Bayern agreed to sell the player, who has a year left on his contract with the Bundesliga champions.

Paper Round’s view: Lewandowski has been as mildly unprofessional as his integrity would allow after appearing late to training following his announcements that he was done with Bayern. After years of success with Bayern few would begrudge him the decision to leave while he is still able to compete for a year or two more, and to do so at one of the world’s most glamorous clubs.

No more signings at Real

Real Madrid have brought their transfer activity to a close already, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. Carlo Ancelotti has said that with Aurelien Tchouameni and Antonio Rudiger, there is no need for more signings despite losing Luka Jovic, Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Isco. He is also ready to consider playing Eden Hazard as a false nine when Karim Benzema is absent.

Paper Round’s view: Hazard has the technique to play through the middle and given the failure to sign Erling Haaland or Kylian Mbappe, there is no compelling alternative in the market - it would be foolish to spend now when better options could be available in the next two transfer windows. There will be a tougher challenge from Barcelona this season but Rudiger and Tchouameni are huge signings.

Spurs clinch Spence deal

Tottenham have finalised a transfer for Milddlesbrough right wing-back Djed Spence, according to The Sun. The 21-year-old impressed for Nottingham Forest on loan last year, and now Spurs have agreed a £20m fee, with £12.5m to be paid up-front and the remainder made up of potential add-ons. Images have leaked of the player in a Spurs kit seemingly ahead of an announcement.

Paper Round’s view: It is always hard to predict how transfer windows will actually play out over the course of the season, but for now it seems that Spurs have rattled through the weeks at an impressive pace and have brought in a sensible collection of players to help Antonio Conte succeed when he takes on both the Premier League and Champions League tournaments.

De Jong struggles at Barcelona

The Mirror details the problems for Frenkie de Jong at Barcelona. The 25-year-old Dutchman is reluctant to leave the Spanish club despite Manchester United agreeing a fee for the player, with the Premier League side out of the Champions League. But De Jong feels he is being forced out by Joan Laporta and could be forced to sit out pre-season as the club puts the pressure on.

Paper Round’s view: De Jong has evidently been sacrificed by Xavi Hernandez and Laporta as they feel the money he could bring in would serve the planned rebuild at the Nou Camp. Given De Jong is also said to be owed millions in wages and he has just bought a house in the area, it is a lesson in the brutally unsympathetic way football club act towards unwanted players.

