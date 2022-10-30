Sporting to make move for Ronaldo

The Mirror reports that Sporting Lisbon are keen on signing Cristiano Ronaldo this January as Erik ten Hag refuses to bow to his poor off-pitch behaviour. The 37-year-old striker has wanted to leave for some time and if his former club make an offer this January then United will consider offering him a pay-off for some of his £500,000-a-week wages left on his contract.

Ad

Premier League 'He's still capable' - Ten Hag backs Ronaldo to match last season's goal return YESTERDAY AT 14:36

Paper Round’s view: Ten Hag’s approach has been the right one given the players who will be there for longer are carrying them into some significantly improved performances right now. The only problem is if United do get rid of Ronaldo, then they might not be able to bring in any cover in the form of a player who would suit United’s approach and be a squad member for years.

Arsenal track Isaksen

Arsenal are the latest team to enter the race for Danish winger Gustav Isaksen, reports The Sun. The 21-year-old currently plays for FC Midtjylland in his home country, and has attracted interest from other clubs in the Premier League, including West Ham and Newcastle. The paper reports that it would take an offer of around £17 million in order to secure his signature.

Paper Round’s view: Arsenal are attempting to secure some of the world’s best young talent, and with the backing of Mikel Arteta for the long-term, he can work with director Edu to give them chances in the first team to develop them. This all assumes that the club can better identify the value in the market against stiff competition, but for now they seem to be progressing well.

PSG and Real battle for Endrick

Palmeiras’ 16-year-old striker Endrick may only be making his first steps in professional football, but the teenager continues to impress and attract covetous glances from some of the world’s richest clubs. Both Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are keen, with the former offering 20 million euros for the player, and Real inviting his parents to Spain.

Paper Round’s view: The transfer rules are such that Endrick could not move to Europe before he is 18, but that will not stop any team from trying to get an advantage or an agreement now if they can. As discussed above, with Arsenal looking for younger talent, the scouts in football know that an expensive youngster can ultimately prove himself to be a bargain.

Valencia want Van de Beek loan

Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has continued to struggle to get regular first team football under Erik ten Hag, not helped by a recent injury. However the 25-year-old has been linked with a move away this winter, with the Mail suggesting that Valencia want to sign him on loan, and that Leicester City could make a bid of £13m in the January transfer window.

Paper Round’s view: Van de Beek has been one of the most disappointing signings for United in recent years, and it is more frustrating because he does not seem to lack application. He arrived into a poor team, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer apparently reluctant to use him. A loan spell at Everton and the return of his former Ajax boss Ten Hag has not sparked him back into his best form.

Europa League Ten Hag happy with Ronaldo's persistence after striker returns with goal YESTERDAY AT 09:15