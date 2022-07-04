Ajax have agreed a fee with Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of winger Steven Bergwijn, according to reports in the Netherlands.

The Dutchman has been heavily linked with a departure this summer after making just four Premier League starts last season for the north London club.

Bergwijn looks set to return to his home country with De Telegraaf reporting that a €30 million (£25.8m) deal was struck with Ajax on Sunday night.

The Eredivisie champions are now waiting on written confirmation from Spurs, and a deal could be completed as soon as Monday.

The 24-year-old will sign a five-year deal with Ajax, marking a return to the Eredivisie after two-and-a-half years with Tottenham.

Bergwijn arrived from PSV in a deal worth a reported £26.7 million in January 2020, but he has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot.

The Netherlands international will leave London with seven goals in 60 Premier League appearances, but only 25 of those came from the start.

Ajax are under new management this season following the departure of boss Erik ten Hag to Manchester United, with Alfred Schreuder now in charge in the Dutch capital.

Bergwijn will be their first major signing of the summer, after weeks of rumours about players who could be leaving the club.

Ten Hag’s move to Old Trafford has resulted in speculation that several Ajax players, including Lisandro Martinez, Antony and Jurrien Timber, could join him in Manchester.

But so far the only major departure has been Ryan Gravenberch, who has joined Bayern Munich.

Bergwijn follows Cameron Carter-Vickers, whose loan move to Celtic was made permanent in June, in leaving Tottenham this summer.

The Brazil international was the fourth new face to join the squad this summer, following the arrivals of Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Fraser Forster.

Conte is busy strengthening his squad for next season, when they will compete in the Champions League again after finishing fourth in the Premier League in 2021/22.

