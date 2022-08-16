Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted the media for “telling lies” surrounding his future, and has claimed the truth will be revealed during an interview in a “couple weeks”.

The comment made via social media came hours after it was reported that Ronaldo could be allowed to leave United this month if boss Erik ten Hag decides his departure would be better for the club moving forward, and if the 37-year-old can find a suitable destination.

Ronaldo has been in the middle of a transfer saga ever since he delayed his return to the club’s pre-season training, citing family issues, and it is reported that his priority is to leave the club who missed out on Champions League football last season.

Replying to a fan account on Instagram, Ronaldo slammed the media whilst insisting the truth will be revealed in an interview in the next fortnight.

“They know the truth when they interview in a couple weeks,” the Portugal captain said. “The media is telling lies.

“I have a notebook and in the last few months of the 100 news I made, only 5 were right.

“Imagine how it is. Stick with that tip.”

Ronaldo made a stunning deadline day return to Old Trafford last summer after leaving Juventus, 13 years after leaving United for Real Madrid in 2009.

He scored 24 goals in all competitions for United during a miserable 2021/22 campaign, including 18 Premier League goals and six in the Champions League.

It is United’s failure to finish in the top four and secure Champions League football which is likely the reason Ronaldo wants to leave the club, but he is yet to find a suitor.

He featured in both of United’s opening defeats, coming off the bench as a second-half substitute at home to Brighton in a 2-1 loss, and started the 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

