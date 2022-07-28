Reports in Italy this week suggested that Liverpool and Brazil striker Roberto Firmino could be a target for Serie A club Juventus to replace Alvaro Morata.

Paulo Dybala also left this summer, and the Argentine had been expected to stay on with Juventus after appearing to agree to a contract renewal, but speculation suggested that the offer was rescinded by the club, and after a brief spell as a free agent he signed a deal with Europa Conference League champions Roma

Juventus have seen Morata return to Atletico Madrid after his loan spell ended, and with Dusan Vlahovic bought from Fiorentina in the winter transfer window, it seems Firmino could be brought in as a player to assist the Serbian rather than as a direct competitor.

Eurosport Italy’s Davide Bighiani suggested that Firmino was a target after the northern Italian side moved on from other targets.

“Firmino's is only the latest of the names approached by Juventus in this period,” Bighiani said. "He comes after Morata (third time with the club), Andrea Belotti (Torino) and Chelsea’s Timo Werner."

Bighiani continued to explain the role the Brazilian forward would take up.

He said: “Firmino's name was put forward with a view to assist Vlahovic. The Serbian striker is the investment made by Juventus last season and the Juventus team are focusing on him. It would not be 'the new Dybala' but certainly 'the new Morata'.”

Ever since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus have been on a cost-cutting drive following the impact of the coronavirus. With Firmino turning 31 years old in October and with a year left on his contract, reports suggest Juventus have offered £19 million for the player, which could be a bargain.

“Juventus spent most of the Matthijs De Ligt money (after he joined Bayern Munich) on Gleison Bremer from Torino (50m euros)," Bighiani explained. "Surely they don't want to invest big capital for the incoming striker . So they are looking for a low cost but international quality shot."

