Ronaldo attracting interest from MLS

Three teams in the United States want to bring Cristiano Ronaldo to the MLS. The 37-year-old Portuguese international is likely to be back in Europa League action tonight but is set to leave the club when his contract is up in 2023. LAFC, LA Galaxy and Inter Miami are all keen on signing the forward on a free transfer.

Paper Round’s view: With the relationship between the player and his current club already strained, there is a chance that United might take the chance to save some money and prevent further strife by letting Ronaldo leave this winter, which would allow the MLS sides - and anyone else interested - make an earlier move to land him.

Fati may quit Barcelona

Barcelona’s 19-year-old forward has just two starts to his name this season under Xavi Hernandez, despite being fit this season after injury problems. The Sun reports that the teenager is growing frustrated on the sidelines and he, along with agent Jorge Mendes, could put in a transfer request even though his contract could run to 2029.

Paper Round’s view: If Fati is not going to get the chance to play at the Camp Nou then he needs to move on - his talent and potential is too great for it to be wasted. However, Xavi has a huge job on his hands with turning the Spanish team around, so perhaps the winger’s lack of experience is counting against him for now only.

Arteta chasing six names

Ahead of the January transfer window and with a potential title chase to keep going, The Mirror reports on six targets for Mikel Arteta at Arsenal. They are: Palmeiras’ defensive midfielder Danilo, Leicester’s Youri Tielemans, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic of Lazio, Villarreal wingers Yeremy Pino and Alex Baena, and Shakhtar’s forward Mykhaylo Mudryk.

Paper Round’s view: All of those players should be for sale at the right price with none of those teams able to turn down sizable offers if they come in. For Arsenal, they have an exceptional chance to put Manchester City all the way, and if they can add more quality to support their challenge for the rest of the campaign, they could spring a surprise.

Sporting frustrated in Ronaldo pursuit

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim acknowledged that the Portuguese side want to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, but can’t afford the 37-year-old’s wages. Amorim said that: “Everyone at Sporting dreams of Ronaldo's return, but we don't have the money for his salary.”

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo is on hundreds of thousands of pounds a week and there are few clubs who could afford that. Having seen Sporting’s performance against Tottenham last night, he might be tempted to compromise a little on his demands in order to get Champions League football again, with his career likely soon coming to an end.

