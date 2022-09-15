Edwards could earn Spurs £26m

The Telegraph reports that Tottenham could yet earn a huge fee if Marcus Edwards leaves Sporting Lisbon, despite letting him leave for free to Vitoria in 2019. The 23-year-old forward joined Sporting for £9 million this year, and Spurs allowed to forgo their 50% sell-on fee in order to carry it over to his deal at Sporting, where he has a £52m release clause.

Paper Round’s view: It’s only one match, but Edwards looked exceptionally tidy in flashes against Tottenham earlier this week. If he continues to improve at this rate then Sporting will not be able to keep hold of him, but the clause presents another opportunity, as it will let Tottenham snap up the player for only £26m due to the clause.

Edwards wants Premier League return

Marcus Edwards is keen on a return to the Premier League, reports the Mail. The player said after beating Spurs: “It feels great and I think we deserved it. We showed how we can play. I wouldn't say extra special, but it was a special feeling to play against Spurs. It was good to see people I know - players and coaching staff. It's home, so of course I want to come back there [to the Premier League] one day. I just focus on what I'm doing here for now.”

Paper Round’s view: Edwards understandably wants to return to his home country but he will not be able to do so until he proves that he can perform like he did consistently. However he already has five goals in 17 league appearances for his new side in the Portuguese league, so he is certainly headed in the right direction.

Newcastle join race for Tsygankov

The Sun reports that Viktor Tsygankov is a target for Newcastle United, but they are not the only side taking a look. The 24-year-old Dynamo Kyiv winger is also wanted by a couple of other Premier League sides: Wolves and West Ham. He is available for nothing in June when his contract runs out, meaning he can agree a pre-contract at the turn of the year.

Paper Round’s view: Tsygankov would make an easy replacement for Wolves’ winger Adama Traore, whose contract is expiring at the end of the season, and would ease the financial pressure from losing a player on a free. As for Newcastle, they have consistently shown they will not be held to ransom for players despite their new wealth.

Bellingham not keen to leave

Borussia Dortmund’s 19-year-old mildfielder Jude Bellingham is not interested in leaving, according to the Mirror. He said: "The club have done loads for me and made me feel very welcome since I first came and gave me the opportunities to develop even further. To look past that and into the future would be disrespectful. It's not something I am thinking about, to be honest."

Paper Round’s view: Bellingham is still just starting out on his career and he gets regular game time in Germany, away from the pressure of the Premier League. While a move back to England seems inevitable, there could be the chance of a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in a year or two if he continues to improve at this rate.

