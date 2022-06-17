Tottenham have continued their summer transfer drive with the capture of Yves Bissouma from Brighton.
The Mali international midfielder has agreed a deal to the summer of 2026, albeit a work permit will need to be secured before the move is concluded.
Ad
Given Bissouma has been a standout performer for Brighton in the Premier League, a work permit would appear to be a formality.
Football
Arsenal travel to Palace in first fixture, Fulham host Liverpool, City face West Ham
Bissouma made the breakthrough in European football with Lille in 2016, and spent a couple of seasons in Ligue 1 before making the move to Brighton in 2018.
The 25-year-old has been a hugely influential figure for Brighton, with his dominant displays in the middle of the park ensuring the Seagulls were a match for many sides in the top flight.
After four years on the south coast, Bissouma set his sights on a step up the ladder and Spurs boss Antonio Conte lured him to London with the prospect of a Premier League title challenge and Champions League football.
- Bayern strike deal with Liverpool for Mane - reports
- Leeds set to sign Bayern midfielder Roca in £10m deal - reports
Sky Sports News claims a fee of £25 million has been agreed, which could potentially rise to £35m with "performance-related add-ons".
Bissouma follows forward Ivan Perisic and goalkeeper Fraser Forster in moving to Tottenham this summer.
Tottenham kick off their 2022/23 Premier League season at home to Southampton on August 6 - with Brighton scheduled for October 8.
Transfers
Tottenham 'agree £25m deal for Bissouma'
Transfers
Perisic joins Spurs as free agent after snubbing Inter extension
Share this article
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad