Tottenham have continued their summer transfer drive with the capture of Yves Bissouma from Brighton.

The Mali international midfielder has agreed a deal to the summer of 2026, albeit a work permit will need to be secured before the move is concluded.

Given Bissouma has been a standout performer for Brighton in the Premier League, a work permit would appear to be a formality.

Bissouma made the breakthrough in European football with Lille in 2016, and spent a couple of seasons in Ligue 1 before making the move to Brighton in 2018.

The 25-year-old has been a hugely influential figure for Brighton, with his dominant displays in the middle of the park ensuring the Seagulls were a match for many sides in the top flight.

After four years on the south coast, Bissouma set his sights on a step up the ladder and Spurs boss Antonio Conte lured him to London with the prospect of a Premier League title challenge and Champions League football.

Sky Sports News claims a fee of £25 million has been agreed, which could potentially rise to £35m with "performance-related add-ons".

Bissouma follows forward Ivan Perisic and goalkeeper Fraser Forster in moving to Tottenham this summer.

Tottenham kick off their 2022/23 Premier League season at home to Southampton on August 6 - with Brighton scheduled for October 8.

