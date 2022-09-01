The summer transfer window is set to close on Thursday September 1. There has already been plenty of movement in the market – notably in the Premier League, where north of £1 billion and some has been spent – but there are still plenty of issues yet to be settled. Will Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang return to the Premier League? Can Manchester United cajole Frenkie de Jong away from Barcelona? And what of Cristiano Ronaldo?

There could be a number of deals done on deadline days, so stick with us as we keep you across all the day's developments.

Ad

Premier League (window closes 11pm)

Transfers Ronaldo, De Jong, Aubameyang and more - five players who could still move 17 HOURS AGO

***deals to follow***

La Liga (window closes 11pm)

***deals to follow***

Serie A (window closes 7pm)

***deals to follow***

Ligue 1 (window closes 10pm)

***deals to follow***

Bundesliga (window closes 5pm)

***deals to follow***

Transfers Ten Hag: Ronaldo remains part of Man Utd's plans 18 HOURS AGO