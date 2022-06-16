Arsenal have submitted a bid of just under £50 million for Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus.

The club is confident that they will be able to secure the Brazilian’s signature, and that Jesus will join the London club, as per reports from The Times

The club have already signed Marquinhos from Brazilian club Sao Paulo, and American goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution; Jesus, however, would be their marquee signing of the summer.

The striker, who has worked under Mikel Arteta when he was assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, will be looking for a team that can guarantee him first-team football.

Now that Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez have arrived at Manchester City, it is clear that Jesus’ minutes will be cut down should he stay in Manchester.

However, Arsenal, who sold Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Barcelona in January, have confirmed this summer that Alexandre Lacazette will also be leaving the club, opting to rejoin his youth club, Olympique Lyonnais, on a free transfer.

Furthermore, Eddie Nketiah’s contract situation at the Gunners is still unknown, meaning the London club need at least one striker ahead of next season, guaranteeing that Jesus would get significant game time as a striker up top.

The Brazilian also has the capabilities of playing out wide, making him a versatile player that Arsenal would have.

Arsenal failed to qualify for the top four, tailing off at the end of last season despite being in pole position to finish ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, but the lack of Champions League football does not seem to be a problem for the 25-year-old, who just wants to be consistently playing.

When discussing where he would end up playing at the end of last season, Jesus said: "About my future, it’s still uncertain.

"I have a contract with City and I have already expressed my desire to the City people and to my agent. I have in my head [a clear idea of] what I want. So, I have to take advantage of this moment [City's title win]. Then, think about the team, smile at the team again. And, on vacation, I [will] decide about my future."

Once Arsenal secure Jesus, they will look to strengthen other areas on the pitch, specifically midfield.

The Gunners will be eyeing Youri Tielemans as their main target, and try to sign the Belgian international from Leicester City.

