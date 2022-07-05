Manchester United have signed left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord for a reported fee of £12.9m.

The 22-year-old has penned a contract until June 2026, with the option to extend for a further year.

Ad

Malacia becomes United's first signing of the summer transfer window under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Transfers Jesus, that’s a great signing from Arsenal - The Warm-Up 6 HOURS AGO

“It’s an incredible feeling to have joined Manchester United," Malacia told the club website.

"This is a new chapter for me, a new league with new team-mates and a tremendous manager leading us. I know from playing against his teams in the Eredivisie, the qualities that he has and what he demands of his players.

“Whilst I know that I am still young and will continue to develop, I can promise the United fans that I will leave everything on the pitch every time I pull on the red shirt. I’ll always be thankful to Feyenoord for all they have given to me and my family.

“None of this would be possible if it wasn’t for them. Now I’m ready to focus on the future with United, and help my new club achieve success.”

Lyon had reportedly reached a verbal agreement with the Eredivisie club for the left-back but United hijacked the deal at the last minute.

Malacia made 50 appearances for Feyenoord last season.

The Netherlands international has five caps for the national team and will likely be a part of Louis van Gaal's squad of the World Cup in Qatar in November.

Man Utd football director John Murtough said: “Tyrell is an exciting, dynamic young footballer with excellent experience for his age, including five seasons in the Eredivisie, a European final and full international honours for the Netherlands.

“We look forward to seeing him continue to develop under the guidance of Erik ten Hag and his coaching team in the years ahead."

Transfers Ronaldo wants to join a CL challenger and would accept pay cut – Paper Round 15 HOURS AGO