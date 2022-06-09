Gareth Bale wants to stay in Madrid next season to avoid major disruptions to his life before leading Wales to the World Cup at the end of the year.

In a surprising turn of events on Wednesday, Getafe president Angel Torres said he had spoken to Bale’s representatives about a move.

“They have offered him to us, we have to study it,” Torres said, as reported by Spanish journalist Alberto Fernandez.

Bale’s agent subsequently denied that claim, telling journalist Fabrizio Romano: “I don’t even have the president of Getafe’s number”.

However, Eurosport Spain's Luis Villarejo reports that Bale would like to stay in Madrid and is trying to extend the contract of his current home - owned by Madrid legend Kaka - by another year.

The journalist writes that Kaka wanted to return to his home to be close to his Pilates teacher, but Bale has told the Brazilian that he wants to stay there.

It remains to be seen if a club in or around Madrid will be able to offer Bale a satisfactory deal and grant him his wish of preparing for Qatar 2022 without uprooting his life.

Bale’s contract at the Bernabeu is up at the end of the month and he has been linked with several moves, including a return to Tottenham, a switch to hometown club Cardiff City and a switch to Major League Soccer as well as a surprise switch to Atletico Madrid.

Getafe would certainly be a convenient option, as the La Liga club’s Coliseum Alfonso Perez stadium is just a 25-minute drive from the Bernabeu.

The capital club finished 15th in La Liga last season.

