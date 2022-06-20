West Ham have completed the signing of Rennes centre-back Nayef Aguerd in a deal reportedly worth £30m.

The 26-year-old made 66 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes after joining from Dijon in 2020.

He has also played 25 times for Morocco.

“I was really excited when I heard about West Ham United's interest,” said Aguerd, who has signed a five-year deal.

“When I heard about it, I knew I needed to go to the Premier League, because it’s a dream for every player.

“West Ham is a historic club. I saw a few of their games this year, and I saw the fans and the atmosphere were fantastic, with the bubbles!

“I talked with the manager and he showed me that he was very interested, so it was easy to choose to come to West Ham.”

Aguerd joins a backline that already includes centre-backs Craig Dawson, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma.

West Ham finished seventh in the Premier League last season, two points behind sixth-placed Manchester United, and made the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Manager David Moyes added: “I am delighted to welcome Nayef to West Ham United.

“We have tracked his progress for some time and I’m very pleased that we have been able to complete the signing. He’s a great addition that will add to our defensive options.

“I have been really impressed with Nayef’s character and attitude during our discussions. He has a great desire to improve and be successful, and I am sure he will fit in very well to the environment we have at Rush Green.”

West Ham are also reportedly looking to secure a deal for Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, who was on loan at the club last season.

According to Sky Sports, the Hammers are expected to trigger the £11m option-to-buy clause once personal terms are finalised.

