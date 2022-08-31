Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic from VfB Stuttgart.

The 25-year-old has signed a contract until 2027 in a deal worth £15 million plus add-ons with the option to trigger a further year included, subject to visa and work permit.

Kalajdzic is the fifth summer signing through the doors at Molineux, following the arrivals of Matheus Nunes, Goncalo Guedes, Nathan Collins and Hee-Chan Hwang.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “We are very happy to secure the signing of Sasa, who is a talented young striker, has many excellent attributes to his game and fits the profile that we have been looking for this summer.

“Sasa has had great success in Germany’s Bundesliga, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do in the Premier League.”

Capped 15 times by his country, Kalajdzic has joined the West Midlands club following back-to-back Bundesliga seasons as Stuttgart’s leading scorer, racking up 22 goals in the competition in that time.

His best league campaign to-date came in 2020/21 when he managed 16 goals in 33 matches to finish the season as the division’s sixth top goalscorer.

The Austrian said of his move: "I'm really thankful and happy to be here. It was the club that wanted me the most in the end.

"I'm two metres tall, but also not bad with my feet. I'm just hungry to score goals.

"I want to play good football and score many goals. I want to play attractive football. I'm a team player, I want to help the team, that's the most important thing.

"When the team is looking good, I'm looking good as well."

Kalajdzic was out for a prolonged period of time last season after suffering a shoulder injury, but still managed to bag six goals in 15 outings, including two important equalisers at Union Berlin and Bayern Munich.

