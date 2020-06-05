Day 2, Washington
Round 14, Brussels
Liverpool and England footballer Trent Alexander-Arnold discusses racism in society in the context of the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of Geo
Dele Alli discusses racism in society in the context of the Black Lives Matter protests following the death of George Floyd.
In today's Euro Papers, Spanish news reports that Real Madrid are prepared to do all it takes to win the race to sign Jadon Sancho.
Joshua Kimmich has said that he and other footballers should make greater efforts to use their platform to speak out against racism to work for a better life fo
In today's Euro Papers why exactly are Barcelona putting all their eggs in the Lautaro Martinez basket?
Muhammad Ali, the magnificent heavyweight champion whose fast fists and irrepressible personality transcended sports and captivated the world.
Football needs more than empty platitudes to help address racism in society, says the panel on the latest Game of Opinions podcast.
Paul Parker opens up about his early experiences of racism in football on the latest Game of Opinions podcast.