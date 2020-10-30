Manchester United led the tributes for former player Nobby Stiles, who died at the age of 78 on Friday.

The former United player was an uncompromising competitor who won 28 caps for England, lifting the World Cup in 1966.

He provided one of that final's most iconic images as he danced around the Wembley pitch after the hosts beat West Germany with the trophy in one hand and his false teeth in the other.

"The Stiles family are sad to announce that Nobby Stiles passed away peacefully today (30/10/2020) surrounded by his family after a long illness," a family statement read. "The family kindly ask for privacy at this sad time."

"We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Nobby Stiles MBE," United said in a statement.

"An integral part of our first-ever European Cup-winning side, Nobby was a titan of the club’s history, cherished for his heart and personality on and off the pitch."

