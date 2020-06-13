Football

Trigueros nets injury-time winner as Villarreal sink Celta Vigo

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

June 13 (Reuters) - Villarreal midfielder Manu Trigueros scored a late winner to give his side a 1-0 La Liga away victory at relegation-threatened Celta Vigo in an otherwise lacklustre contest on Saturday.

Both teams struggled to hit top gear at the Balaidos stadium following the long break due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, but Trigueros' 91st minute strike sealed all three points and heaped more pressure on 17th-placed Celta.

Villarreal's Vicente Iborra had gone close to giving them the lead in the first half, but his powerful shot from close range was saved by Celta goalkeeper Ruben Blanco in the 17th minute.

Football

Italian federation hopes to allow fans in stadiums in July

26 MINUTES AGO

Villarreal climbed to eighth place with 41 points from 28 matches while Celta have 26 points and are in danger of slipping into the bottom three. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Liga

Trigueros nets injury-time winner as Villarreal sink Celta Vigo

AN HOUR AGO
Bundesliga

Sommer goes from hero to zero with slack pass

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Late Goretzka goal gives Bayern 2-1 win over Gladbach

15 MINUTES AGO
Football

Italian federation hopes to allow fans in stadiums in July

26 MINUTES AGO
Liga

Trigueros nets injury-time winner as Villarreal sink Celta Vigo

AN HOUR AGO
Bundesliga

Sommer goes from hero to zero with slack pass

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Kante 'is on the market', Real Madrid ready to pounce - Euro Papers

00:01:46
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Fans cheer as Juventus and AC Milan return to action

00:01:08
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Suarez not fit to play 90 minutes - Setien

00:00:36
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

00:01:28
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

3 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

20 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
UEFA Women's Championship

Martens steers Netherlands to win over Sweden and semi-final spot

29/07/2017 AT 13:05
Football

The Warm-Up: Rooney's rough opening night, Lionesses roar into quarters

28/07/2017 AT 06:47
Play Icon
Transfers

Future Old Trafford arrival frees Pogba for Madrid move – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Real Madrid to beat Chelsea to Havertz signing – Euro Papers

11/06/2020 AT 11:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Snooker

Murphy, Bingham reach China Open second round

27/03/2017 AT 12:02
Premier League

Sanchez must quit rudderless Arsenal, where Wenger punishes winners

05/03/2017 AT 19:54
Motorcycling

Rookie Folger surprised with rapid test pace

19/02/2017 AT 12:22
View more

What's On

Previous articleMourinho wary of injuries when Premier League returns
Next articleSommer goes from hero to zero with slack pass