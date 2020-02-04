Trippier groin surgery deepens Atletico injury crisis

The English defender had missed three league games with a groin strain, which did not heal while he was resting.

"Our right-back had been feeling pain and initially followed a conservative treatment," said Atletico in a statement. "As the discomfort did not fully disappear, the club's medical services decided to perform surgery on the player."

Reports in Spain say the defender will be out for around a month, missing the Champions League last-16 first leg clash with Liverpool on Feb. 18 among other games.

Atletico are already without Alvaro Morata, Joao Felix, Diego Costa, Koke, Jose Gimenez and Santiago Arias, while Felipe is suspended for Saturday's clash with Granada.