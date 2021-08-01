Paris Saint-German's season got off to a losing start as Lille took the Trophee des Champions for the first time in their history with a resilient defensive showing at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv.

PSG were out to exact revenge on Lille, who pipped them to the Ligue 1 title, but had to do so without many of their stars including Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Marco Verratti.

Maurico Pochettino desperately wanted his side to start the 21/22 campaign with a trophy and insisted there could be no excuses for not doing so.

However, the Coupe de France winners fell behind a minute before the interval when midfielder Xeka lit up a dull first half with a rocket from the edge of the penalty area.

It capped a dramatic week for the Portuguese midfielder who was sent off in a friendly against KV Kortrijk after a fall out with his team mate Tiago Djalo.

Abodu Diallo's header missed the target from point-blank range as PSG spurned a chance to level not long after the restart.

Georginio Wijnaldum was brought on for his debut and played in an advanced midfield role as PSG applied pressure, but like they were for so much of last season, Lille were resolute in defence to hold on to their slender lead.

Mauro Icardi had a goal correctly ruled out for offside, while Wijnaldum's hooked effort was well saved by Leo Jardim in stoppage time, and that's as close as PSG would come to an equaliser.

TALKING POINT - Lille get another one over PSG

With many of PSG's stars missing in the sweltering conditions of Tel Aviv, it would be harsh to read too much into this defeat. But Pochettino will be aware that a slow start to last season ultimately cost the Parc des Princes side the league title in 2021. The Argentine will also be well aware of the pressure to win trophies at this massive club and ultimately he has allowed another opportunity to pass him by.

Lille are in a period of transition having lost the likes of Mike Maignan and Boubakary Soumare during the summer. However, they have made a winning start under new boss Jocelyn Gourvennec playing largely the same style of football as his predecessor, Christophe Galtier. What's more, the 49-year-old already has a trophy under his belt after just his first game in charge.

Winning is a habit and this trophy will only add to the growing feeling that Lille can once again upset the giants and retain their crown.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Reinildo Mandava (Lille)

A fantastic performance from Lille's 27-year-old. It was everything you'd want in a showing from a left-back, as he provided a threat going forward while fulfilling his defensive duties, dealing expertly with the pace and drive of Achraf Hakim.

PLAYER RATINGS

Lille: Jardim 6, Djalo 6, Fonte 7, Botman 8, Reinildo 9, Araujo 7, Andre 6, Xeka 8, Bamba 7, Yilmaz 7, David 6.. subs: Weah 5, Yazici N/A, Bradaric N/A, Ikone N/A

PSG: Navas 7, Hakimi 7, Kehrer 6, Kimpembe 6, Diallo 6, Danilo 6, Herrera 6, Dina Ebimbe 6, Kalimuendo 5, Draxler 6, Icardi 6.. subs: Wijnaldum 7, Gharbi N/A, Kurzawa N/A.

KEY MOMENTS

44' - GOAL! Lille 1-0 PSG (Xeka): What a hit by Xeka! He is afforded too much space by the static PSG defence and the Lille midfielder punishes them with a rocket from the edge of the box that beats Navas and sails into the top corner.

57' - How are PSG not level? From the resultant corner, they ought to score! Icardi rises highest to meet Draxler's delivery and his knock-down finds Diallo unmarked at the back post. He only needs to direct his header on target but from just a few yards out he nods wide!

90' - Massive save! Jardim makes a poor punch from Herrera's corner delivery but then makes amends by throwing himself in front of Wijnaldum's hooked effort at goal!

