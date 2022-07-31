Live: PSG v Nantes - The French domestic season is upon as as Ligue 1 champions PSG face Coupe de France winners Nantes in the Trophée des Champions. Kick-off at 19.00 BST

Trophée des Champions / Matchday 1
Bloomfield / 31.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/paris-saint-germain/teamcenter.shtml
Paris Saint-Germain
Completed
4
0
1
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-nantes/teamcenter.shtml
FC Nantes
    Advertisement
    Ad
    Live
    Live Updates
    Sam Rooke
    By
    Sam Rooke
    Updated 31/07/2022 at 19:56 GMT
    End of 2nd Half
    90+4'
    PSG ARE CHAMPIONS
    After an excellent performance and a 4-0 win, PSG are officially Trophee des Champions winners for the 15th time.
    90'
    MUKIELE GOES IT ALONE
    The debutant races into the Nantes box with his head down and when he looks up, he realises he's all alone.
    The defender gamely tries to wallop in his shot from wide but he can't get it on target.
    88'
    MESSI GOES FOR THE CHIP
    PSG's number 30 wants another goal and he very nearly gets one. Catching Alban Lafont off his line, Messi looks to lift his shot over the top but the Frenchman just leaps high enough to deny him.
    87'
    BLAS STILL TRYING
    Nantes' number 10 has been easily their best player tonight and he almost conjures a goal from nothing. Robbing possession on halfway he dances down to the edge of the box and takes on a shot but it's cleared.
    86'
    PSG LOOKING FOR FIVE
    Despite the scoreline PSG are still attacking in numbers and buzzing with runners providing options.
    Messi continues to orchestrate things as PSG give a real signal of intent.
    82'
    Neymar
    Penalty
    Neymar
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Goals2
    On target2
    Fouls2
    Fouls against3
    GOAL PSG
    Neymar just passes his penalty past Alban Lafont to make it 4-0 PSG.
    81'
    PENALTY PSG
    Messi deftly plays it wide to Bernat who returns the pass inside for Neymar.
    The Brazilian charges into the box and is rugby tackled by Jean-Charles Castelletto who is dismissed from the field for his troubles.
    Jean-Charles Castelletto
    Red card
    Jean-Charles Castelletto
    FC Nantes
    FC Nantes
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks1
    Red Cards1
    80'
    MESSI FINDS NEYMAR IN THE BOX
    Inexplicably finding himself in acres of space, Messi leads PSG down the field and plays a pass into Neymar's feet. The Brazilian spins on the edge of the box but goes down under pressure from Pallois.
    He was looking for a penalty but he was never getting one.
    78'
    MUKIELE ON FOR HIS DEBUT
    New PSG signing Nordi Mukiele comes on alongside Leandro Paredes with Hakimi and Verratti headed to the sidelines.
    Achraf Hakimi
    Off
    Achraf Hakimi
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    On target1
    Free Kicks1
    Nordi Mukiele
    On
    Nordi Mukiele
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    77'
    BERNAT FIRES WIDE
    A disappointing end to another promising PSG attack as Bernat misfires from close range following clever work from Neymar.
    75'
    PSG FLOODING FORWARD
    They may be 3-0 up in a pseudo-friendly, but PSG are bombing forward in numbers. Straight after the restart Hakimi races down the right flank and looks up to see six blue shirts in the Nantes box.
    74'
    WE'RE BACK IN ACTION
    Suitably refreshed, the players return to the pitch.
    71'
    ANOTHER DRINKS BREAK
    The players are off for refreshments once again, perhaps just the thing needed to reinvigorate proceedings.
    70'
    IT'S SLOWING DOWN OUT THERE
    Perhaps as a result of the flood of subs, perhaps because of the heat, some of the energy has faded from this match in the last few minutes.
    There's still plenty of time for more twists to develop, though.
    68'
    DANILO, BERNAT ON FOR PSG
    Debutant Vitinha and Nuno Mendes are withdrawn with Danilo and Bernat coming on in their place.
    Vitinha
    Off
    Vitinha
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Danilo Pereira
    On
    Danilo Pereira
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    65'
    SISSOKO DOWN UNDERGOING TREATMENT
    Nantes' veteran midfielder may have done himself a mischief in attempting to make a tackle here.
    That delays a PSG corner for some time but it is eventually taken and cleared.
    64'
    CHIRIVELLA, COCO OFF
    Nantes shuffle their deck, with yellow carded full-back Marcus Coco replaced.
    Mustafa Mohamed is also on for Pedro Chirivella.
    Marcus Coco
    Off
    Marcus Coco
    FC Nantes
    FC Nantes
    Blocked Shots1
    Yellow Cards1
    Fouls2
    Free Kicks1
    Samuel Moutoussamy
    On
    Samuel Moutoussamy
    FC Nantes
    FC Nantes
    60'
    NANTES CHARGE DOWN THE WING
    The ageless Moussa Sissoko combines with several teammates as he carries the ball from his own box to the other end of the pitch.
    The move breaks down eventually but you have to applaud the industry.
    57'
    Sergio Ramos
    Goal
    Sergio Ramos
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Paris Saint-Germain
    Goals1
    On target1
    Free Kicks1
    GOAL PSG
    Sergio Ramos makes it 3-0 with a back-heel finish from close range.
    Verratti's chipped pass finds Sarabia who clips it back across goal to Ramos. The veteran Spaniard finds himself facing the wrong way and takes the natural decision to back-heel it in.
    56'
    PSG TURNING IT ON
    Neymar, Messi and Sarabia almost produce a wonder goal with some exhibition style passing and interplay.