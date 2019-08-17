CORRECTED-Soccer-Trossard shines on debut as Brighton draw 1-1 with West Ham

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Brighton & Hove Albion debutant Leandro Trossard's superb strike cancelled out a second-half goal by West Ham's Javier Hernandez in an entertaining 1-1 Premier League draw at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

West Ham went in front in the 61st minute through Mexican striker Hernandez who ran onto a pass by Manuel Lanzini and tucked the ball past Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan.

New signing Trossard had a goal disallowed by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in the first half and missed another chance but the Belgian was not to be denied four minutes later as he blasted home from distance after West Ham failed to clear.

Brighton substitute Neal Maupay, who scored on debut in last weekend's 3-0 win at Watford, had a chance to win it but fired over in the 72nd minute with only West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to beat after a perfect assist by Glenn Murray.

Trossard thought he had put Brighton ahead when he volleyed in from close range in the 27th minute but the goal was disallowed after defender Dan Burn was ruled offside before providing the assist.

West Ham, who looked more settled after Michail Antonio was introduced at halftime, also had their opportunities to take all three points as the match wore on but Brighton held on firmly to remain unbeaten after two games. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by Tony Lawrence)