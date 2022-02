Football

Tuchel - Chelsea not playing 'best football' but 'found way to win' historic final

Reaction from Thomas Tuchel after European champions Chelsea were crowned world champions for the first time in their history after Kai Havertz's 117th minute penalty secured a dramatic 2-1 extra time victory over 10-man Copa Libertadores holders Palmeiras in the FIFA Club World Cup final at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

00:01:20, 35 minutes ago