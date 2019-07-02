Tunisia draw again but do enough to reach last 16

Tunisia, ranked second on the continent and playing in a record-equalling 14th successive Cup of Nations, finished runners-up to Mali in the section and will now meet Ghana in Ismailia on Monday in the knockout round.

Mauritania finished bottom of the group to exit the tournament with two points, and one goal, but a much enhanced reputation after a plucky display against a team 78 places above them in the FIFA world rankings.

Mali edged Angola 1-0 in the other Group E game played in Ismailia that left their opponents on two points which was not enough to go through as one of the best third-placed teams. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)