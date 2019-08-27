Tunisia name Kebaier as coach

He replaced former France midfielder Alain Giresse who left the job despite Tunisia reaching the semi-finals of last month’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Kebaier, 49, has served as coach of Tunisia’s leading three teams -- Club Africain, Esperance and Etoile Sahel -- but had brief spells at each one and had been without a coaching job for the last 18 months.

He will take charge of the Tunisia team when they host Mauritania in two friendlies next week. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson, editing by Ed Osmond)