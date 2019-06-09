LIVE

Club Africain - Espérance S. de Tunis

Tunisian Ligue 1 - 9 June 2019

Tunisian Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between Club Africain and Espérance S. de Tunis live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 9 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers José Riga or Mouine Chaabani? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Club Africain and Espérance S. de Tunis? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Club Africain vs Espérance S. de Tunis. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

