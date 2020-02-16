LIVE

Club Africain - CS Hammam Lif

Tunisian Ligue 1 - 16 February 2020

Tunisian Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between Club Africain and CS Hammam Lif live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 16 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Lassad Dridi or Hatem Missaoui? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Club Africain and CS Hammam Lif? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Club Africain vs CS Hammam Lif. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

