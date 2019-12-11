LIVE

Étoile Sportive du Sahel - CS Hammam Lif

Tunisian Ligue 1 - 11 December 2019

Tunisian Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between Étoile Sportive du Sahel and CS Hammam Lif live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 11 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Faouzi Benzarti or Hatem Missaoui? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between Étoile Sportive du Sahel and CS Hammam Lif? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Étoile Sportive du Sahel vs CS Hammam Lif. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

