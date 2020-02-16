LIVE

JS Kairouanaise - US Ben Guerdane

Tunisian Ligue 1 - 16 February 2020

Tunisian Ligue 1 – Follow the Football match between JS Kairouanaise and US Ben Guerdane live with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 16 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.

Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Mourad Okbi or Chokri Khatoui? Find out by following our live matchcast.



Have your say by voting on who will win between JS Kairouanaise and US Ben Guerdane? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for JS Kairouanaise vs US Ben Guerdane. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

