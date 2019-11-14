Turkey qualify for Euro 2020 with draw against Iceland, France also secure spot
ISTANBUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Turkey qualified for the Euro 2020 finals with a goalless draw in a Group H against Iceland on Thursday, with the result also ensuring France a place in the championships.
They join Belgium, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain and Ukraine as the teams who have already qualified for the tournament that will be staged across 12 European countries from 12 June to 12 July 2020. (Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
