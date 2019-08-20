The 29-year-old, who was released by Liverpool in the summer, arrived on Tuesday morning and was quickly rushed away by security.

Many teams appeared eager to bring the English striker in, including Eintracht Frankfurt, Marseille and Atalanta.

However, it appears Trabzonspor have won the race, offering him a reported two-year deal with the option for a third. He is expected to earn £2.8 million per season.

Despite a solid start for Liverpool, Sturridge’s last couple of years at the club were tainted with consistent injuries and progressively less game time.

Luke Elbishlawi